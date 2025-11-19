Reviving Bal Bhavan… No Child’s Play

November 19, 2025

Only promises, plans, but no progress; Rs. 4.9 crore revival stuck in red tape

Jawahar Bal Bhavan, once a vibrant hub of children’s entertainment and education, now wears a deserted and forgotten look. Prolonged mudslinging between elected representatives and officials has reduced this once-popular destination to an abandoned spot.

Standing on a sprawling 10-acre tract within the premises of the District Child Protection Officer’s Office of the Department of Women and Child Development, adjacent to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap, Bal Bhavan remains defunct.

Ironically, this has been its pitiable condition for the past 15 years, despite the establishment of an exclusive Jawahar Bal Bhavan Society meant to oversee its functioning. None of the development proposals related to Bal Bhavan were effectively implemented, leading to its present state of disrepair, with unchecked growth of weeds and shrubs reflecting sheer neglect.

Stuck in Urban Development Department

The 10-acre land was originally allotted to the Bal Bhavan Society under a 30-year contract in 1979 by the then City Improvement Trust Board (CITB), now the Mysuru Development Authority (MDA). The contract was later extended by another 30 years, but the final approval from the Urban Development Department is still awaited.

Bal Bhavan is located in Narasimharaja Assembly Constituency, represented by MLA and former Minister Tanveer Sait. He had conceptualised a development project worth Rs. 4.9 crore in 2012-13 to revive Bal Bhavan. The project was discussed and approved in the MDA meeting, but work stopped midway due to the non-sanctioning of funds and non-compliance with the approved plan during execution.

Flicker of hope

Hope resurfaced in 2020 when Chikkamma Basavaraj took charge as Chairperson of the Bal Bhavan Society. Chikkamma facilitated the extension of the contract period and prepared a comprehensive action plan of Rs. 11 crore.

The proposal included Rs. 1.20 crore for relaying the toy train track and related works, Rs. 2.8 crore for a new building, Rs. 1.8 crore for an auditorium, Rs. 90 lakh for boating facilities, Rs. 70 lakh for a function hall, Rs. 13.5 lakh for toilets and Rs. 14 lakh for seating arrangements. However, the plan continues to remain on paper with no signs of progress.

Meanwhile, the play area with gaming equipment lies covered in dust and rust and the toy train track is overrun with grass. The Rangamantapa is engulfed by thick undergrowth and the main building is on the verge of collapse. Except for the compound wall, the remaining facilities stand as relics of the past.

The apathy of authorities has turned the premises into a safe haven for wayward individuals, who freely use the area for partying. The Police, too, have converted the open space into a storage yard for barricades used during events.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Joint Director of the Women and Child Development Department Basavaraju, said that the prolonged delay in approval from the Urban Development Department is primarily responsible for the current state of Bal Bhavan.

While MDA has given its consent to extend the contract period, the Urban Development Department’s inaction has stalled all development efforts.

Have discussed with DC: MLA Tanveer Sait

Former Minister and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait said that a comprehensive action plan worth Rs. 4.9 crore had been prepared to transform Bal Bhavan into a vibrant children’s destination.

The proposal included constructing entry and exit gates designed after the National Animal and the National Bird.

“I had also assured MLALAD funds for the project. As the works had halted midway, I held discussions with the Deputy Commissioner a month ago. If the MDA fails to release funds, efforts will be made to seek budgetary allocation,” assured Sait.

‘Bal Bhavan must become a hub of activity’

Bal Bhavan should be a daily hub of activity, as it was once the pride of Bannimantap. Though conceptualised during the CITB tenure, MDA came into the picture later. I will speak to the authorities to facilitate the works.

— D. Madegowda, former CITB Chairman

‘Need to examine why works were stopped’

“I have no idea why the works were halted, but only the compound works were taken up and then stopped. The work will be restarted after examining the related facts.

— G. Lakshmikanth Reddy, Deputy Commissioner and MDA Chairman

‘Detailed Project Report pending approval’

Five to six years ago, a Detailed Project Report (DPR) was prepared and the compound wall was constructed to secure the premises. However, the DPR is still pending approval. I will ascertain the reasons behind the delay.

— K.R. Rakshith, MDA Commissioner