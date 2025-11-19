Prize winners of ‘Stay Smart with Avant Cardiac Quiz’
November 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: avant bkg hospitals recently hosted the “Stay Smart with Avant Cardiac Quiz,” an engaging and knowledge-packed event aimed at promoting awareness on cardiology and general health among working professionals and the community at its premises in city.

The quiz had Dr. Rajagopal Jambunathan, Interventional Cardiologist, as the Quiz Master, who curated a wide range of interesting and thought-provoking questions covering movies, current affairs, general knowledge, health, cardiology and more.

Prof. M.S.K. Narahari Babu, President, Sadvidya Institutions (chief guest); Dr. T.N. Balakrishna Gowda (Dr. BKG), Managing Director and Senior Orthopedic Surgeon, avant bkg hospitals and Dr. Shivakumar, Chief Operating Officer, avant bkg hospitals were present.

A total of 6 teams (12 participants) competed in the final round, out of which 1 team won the Quiz with 2 runner’s up teams and 3 teams were awarded consolation prizes.

 First prize winners Balachandra Heggade & Ramesh were awarded a cash prize of Rs. 10,000; second prize winners Dr. Deepak Ramesh & Dr. Manjunath – Rs. 8,000; third prize winners  Dr. Raqeeb and Dr. Namratha – Rs.5,000.

Additionally, consolation prizes and audience prizes were given to participants and audience members who answered questions during the event. The quiz drew active participation from students, medical professionals and the general public.

