Book release and staging of play tomorrow

November 19, 2025

MysoreMysuru: The book on the play ‘Bangarada Manushya,’ authored by Writer and Publisher Ganesh Amingad will be released on Nov. 20 at 6.30 pm at Kiru Rangamandira in city, said Kadamba Ranga Vedike President Rajashekar Kadamba.

Addressing presspersons at Pathrakarthara Bhavan, he said Ganesh Amingad has adapted T.K. Ramarao’s novel ‘Bangarada Manushya’ into a play which will be released by Additional DC Dr. P. Shivaraju. Writer Dr. N.M. Girijapathi will speak on the book. Journalist Amshi Prasanna Kumar will be the chief guest.

The book release will be followed by staging of one-woman play ‘Koudi’ by Bhagyashree Pala. The play, authored by Ganesh Amingad, is directed by Jagadish R. Jani.