JD(S) to celebrate Silver Jubilee on Nov. 21, 22

November 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Hunsur JD(S) MLA G.D. Harish Gowda said that with the JD(S) completing 25 years of its formation, the party will be organising Silver Jubilee celebrations in Mysuru city and at every Ward in all cities, towns and villages across the State on Nov. 21 and 22 under the guidance of party supremo and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Addressing a press meet at a private hotel on JLB Road here this morning, Harish Gowda said that the programme features sensitising the public on the party’s journey in the last 25 years, its performance and achievements.

Former Minister S.R. Mahesh in his address, said that the party Supremo H.D. Deve Gowda is known for many a public movement in his political career spanning over 6 decades. He pointed out that the party Supremo is fighting even at a ripe age of 93 years, which goes to show his commitment for public causes.

Pointing out that the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the party will be held on Nov. 21 and 22 across the State, Mahesh said that fruits will be distributed to patients in a number of Hospitals in the city on both the days. “The programme will be first organised in Mysuru and subsequently, a larger programme will be held at Bengaluru,” he noted.

Commenting on the possibility of dissenting JD(S) MLA G.T. Devegowda (GTD) taking part in the celebrations, Mahesh said that GTD may attend at his own convenient time. At present, GTD is busily engaged in taking part in the Centenary celebrations of Co-operative sector, he said adding that GTD’s son Harish Gowda is actively taking part in all party programmes. He further said that GTD too will be invited for the celebrations just as he has been invited for other party events in the past.

On safari ban

Taking strong objection to the Forest Department’s decision to suspend Safari in forests as a measure for preventing man-wild animal conflicts, the former Minister said the Safari suspension has rendered many jobless and penniless. Arguing that Guides, vendors, Guest House workers and all others dependent on Safari tours for livelihood are badly hit by the suspension, he said that Government should have looked at other alternatives for preventing man-animal conflicts.

Demanding action against illegal resorts that are mushrooming in backwaters and at other places which pose a threat to wildlife, he reiterated that it is not correct to blame safari for wild animals straying into villages and other human habitats.

MLCs C.N. Manjegowda and K. Vivekananda, former MLA M. Ashwin Kumar, former Mayor M.J. Ravikumar and former Corporator SBM Manju were present.