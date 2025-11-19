Jumbo rescued from canal

November 19, 2025

Malavalli: A wild elephant which was trapped in a 60-feet deep canal near Shivanasamudra (Bluff) in Malavalli taluk since two days was rescued by the Forest Department yesterday and released into the forest.

The elephant, aged between 10 and 12 years, was trapped in the canal since Saturday (Nov.15) after it was caught in strong current while drinking water from the canal, which supplies water to a private power generation plant near Bluff. The employees of the power plant informed Forest Department when the tusker failed to get out of the canal even after a day.

Soon, Forest Department officials and staff arrived at the spot. After holding discussions, they decided to rescue the elephant. On Nov. 17, the Forest Department urged the officials concerned to reduce the outflow from KRS and Kabini Dams, following which the level of water in the canal was reduced in the evening. The staff then tried to direct the elephant through the gate from which it had entered the canal, but in vain. Finally it was decided to tranquillise the elephant and lift it out of the canal using a heavy duty crane.

As the elephant had not consumed any food since two days it had become weak. Hence the elephant was fed with sugarcane, green grass and watermelons among others. A heavy duty crane and a huge truck were also brought to the spot and the rescue mission was taken up.

Yesterday morning, Veterinarians Dr. Ramesh and Dr. Adarsh, tranquillised the elephant by shooting two darts. When the jumbo fell into a state of sedation, the Forest Department staff entered canal. With the help of a crane, elephant was lifted and placed on the metal cradle-like structure, before lifting the cradle and placing it on the canal bund. The elephant was then placed on to the truck and taken to Cauvery Wildlife Sanctuary. After the elephant woke up, it was released inside the sanctuary.

Mandya DCF Raghu, Mysuru DCF Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, sharp shooter Akram, Mysuru Zoo Executive Director P. Anusha and others were present.