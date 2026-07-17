Mysuru gets 7-member Bomb Disposal Squad

July 17, 2026

Trained and equipped at NSG headquarters in Haryana

Mysuru: In a significant move to strengthen security, the Karnataka Government has established a permanent Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in Mysuru, recognising the city’s cultural prominence and the presence of several strategically important installations.

Mysuru is home to the iconic Mysore Palace, major IT companies such as Infosys and Wipro, the Reserve Bank of India’s currency printing press and the Rare Materials Project (RMP), a nuclear fuel processing facility under the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC).

The city also houses premier research institutions like the Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), Defence Food Research Laboratory (DFRL), Central Institute of Indian Languages (CIIL), an Air Force Selection Board (AFSB) and the Mysore Airport.

Trained by NSG Haryana

The new squad consists of seven personnel, who have undergone specialised training at the National Security Guard (NSG) headquarters in Manesar, Haryana — Reserve Sub-Inspector Manjunath, Head Constables Mahadevaswamy, C.R. Karthik and S. Mahesh, Constables Sadananda, H.K. Karthik and G. Prasanna Kumar.

The training covered bomb detection, disposal of suspicious objects and handling of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), enabling the team to respond quickly and effectively to bomb threats.

The squad has been equipped with modern bomb disposal equipment, including specialised protective bomb suits, metal detectors and advanced chemical detection devices. It also operates with the support of a trained sniffer dog capable of detecting explosives.

Officials said the squad will also respond to hoax bomb threats, which are frequently reported at schools, Courts, airports and other public places. Prompt verification of such alerts is expected to minimise panic while ensuring that genuine threats are not overlooked.

Strategic requirement

The need for a permanent BDDS in Mysuru has been felt for several years. Earlier, the city depended on bomb disposal teams from Bengaluru during emergencies, resulting in delays that could prove critical during security incidents.

The requirement became even more pressing during the annual Dasara celebrations, when lakhs of visitors gather.

Mysuru has also figured in security investigations in the past. In October 2006, Police foiled a terror plot involving Pakistani operatives Fahad Ali and Ali Hussain, who had allegedly planned attacks on Bengaluru’s Vidhana Soudha and the Mysore Palace. The suspects were arrested in Mysuru before the plan could be executed.

In August 2016, a bomb exploded in a rest-room at the District Court Complex in Chamarajapuram. Authorities have also dealt with several hoax bomb threats over the years, underscoring the need for a dedicated bomb disposal unit in the city.

Base at Police Commissioner’s Office

Taking the security concerns into account, the State Government directed Inspector General of Police (Security and Intelligence Division) to establish a permanent BDDS in Mysuru. The squad now functions from a dedicated office in City Police Commissioner’s Office and remains round-the-clock alert to respond to emergencies.

34 hoax bomb threats…

Mysuru has received 34 hoax bomb threats in recent years, highlighting the need for a permanent Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) in city.

Police officials said every threat, even if suspected to be false, must be treated as genuine until thoroughly verified, as the possibility of a real explosive device cannot be ruled out.

Until now, Mysuru depended on BDDS teams from Bengaluru. The establishment of a permanent squad in city will enable trained personnel to reach the spot quickly, inspect suspicious objects and assess threats without waiting for teams from outside.

Officials said the squad’s presence will help ensure a faster response to bomb threats at schools, Courts, airports and other public places, while also preventing unnecessary panic caused by hoax calls.

The newly formed Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad in Mysuru is a specialised unit trained to respond to bomb threats independently and efficiently. A dedicated office has also been provided to ensure the squad function 24×7 without any operational constraints.

—Dr. Harsha Priyamvada, DCP (Law and Order), Mysuru