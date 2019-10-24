Mysuru-Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna on an inspection spree
October 24, 2019

Mysore:  Mysuru and Kodagu District Minister V. Somanna, who conducted a meeting with officials at Zilla Panchayat  auditorium here this morning, is scheduled to visit Nanjangud at 3 pm and hold Janaspandana. He will later hold a meeting with officials at Mini Vidhana Soudha on flood relief works at 3.30 pm today.

Somanna will leave Nanjangud at 6.30 pm and will arrive in Mysuru where he will stay overnight at the Government Guest House. 

On Oct. 25, Somanna will leave for Karnangeri in Madikeri taluk at 8 am by road and will inspect the houses constructed for the flood victims at 10 am. At 11 am, he will inaugurate the newly constructed Zilla Panchayat building at Madikeri and will distribute 35 houses to flood victims. At 2pm, he will tour of flood-hit areas and also inspect relief works. The Minister will return to Kushalnagar and stay overnight.

On Oct. 26, Somanna will leave for Periyapatna at 9 am where he will hold Janaspadana at 10 am and will hold a meeting with officials at Mini Vidhana Soudha later. At 3pm, Somanna will arrive at Hunsur and hold Janaspandana and will meet officials at City Municipal Council Hall. At 6 pm, he will leave Hunsur and arrive at H.D. Kote at 7 pm where he will stay overnight.

On Oct. 27, Minister Somanna will hold Janaspandana at 8 am and will visit the flood-hit areas later. He will also inspect the relief works at 9 am. 

At 12 noon, he will conduct a meeting with officials on flood relief works at H.D. Kote Ambedkar Bhavan and will leave for Bengaluru at 4 pm.

