‘Groom students to eradicate social evils’

October 24, 2019

Mysuru: “Teachers should try to educate students and groom them to eradicate social evils which are detrimental to society,” opined Infosys Co-Founder Dr. K. Dinesh.

He was speaking after inaugurating a Capacity Building workshop organised by Karnataka State Higher Education Council (KSHEC) in association with Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA), Ministry of Human Resource Development and University of Mysore (UoM) on the topic ‘University as Catalyst for Change’ at Rani Bahadur Auditorium in Manasagangothri here on Monday.

Dr. Dinesh opined that adventurous attitude, self-confidence, creativity, good goal, aspiration, project implementation, social concern and innovation are the requisites to grow in the right direction. He contended that information technology had grown tremendously for younger generation to get any information at the click of the mouse but opined that without hard work even a simple task turns difficult.

Continuing, Dr. Dinesh recalled that Infosys too faced a lot of challenges ever since it was established. He asserted that achieving a goal always has challenges to counter which should not be viewed as obstacles. He beamingly said that Infosys with sheer effort has become the third biggest organisation in the world and himself one among the 100 rich people in the world.

KSHEC Executive Director Dr. S.A. Kori said that Universities play a vital role in growth of society. Observing that teaching faculty and students do not spend much time at the University, he opined that excess freedom for students would tend to make them go astray. He regretted that losers are bitterly criticised now citing the example of Chandrayaan-2 failure. UoM Vice-Chancellor Prof. G. Hemantha Kumar, former VC Prof. K.S. Rangappa, Akkamahadevi University VC Dr. Sabiha, RUSA Nodal Officer Dr. N.K. Lokanath and others were present.

