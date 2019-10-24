Doreswamy Iyengar Centenary Celebration at Ganabharathi

October 24, 2019

Mysuru: Ganabharathi has organised the 28th Veene Seshanna Bhavan’s Day at its premises in Kuvempunagar on Oct.26 at 5.30 pm. Veene Seshanna Bhavana is built in memory of legendary veena player Veene Seshanna.

The bust of Dr. V. Doreswamy Iyengar will be unveiled to mark the centenary year of Veena Doreswamy Iyengar, a torch-bearer of Seshanna tradition. Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, a member of erstwhile royal family, will be the chief guest.

Mysore Venkatesha Doreswamy Iyengar was one of the greatest exponents of the veena in modern Indian history. He was a recipient of many prestigious awards and accolades including Madras Music Academy’s Sangeetha Kalanidhi and Padma Bhushan.

Ganabharathi is organising a veena concert by Vid. D. Balakrishna, son and the prime disciple of Doreswamy Iyengar. He will be supported on veena by his senior disciples Vidu. Vani Yadunandan and Vid. Srinivasa Prasanna. He will be accompanied by Vid. G.S. Ramanujan on mridanga and Vid. S. Manjunath on ghata.

Profiles: D. Balakrishna is the son and disciple of Dr. Mysore V. Doreswamy Iyengar, who was a veena artiste par excellence and the most authentic exponent of the glorious Mysore School of Veena Playing.

He underwent rigorous training under the tutelage of his father. He has given innumerable duet performances with his father as well as critically acclaimed solo performances in India and abroad. He is an ‘A-Top’ graded artiste of All India Radio (AIR) and has brought laurels to Karnataka by performing numerous national programmes on the AIR and Doordarshan.

Balakrishna is a recipient of many prestigious awards and honours like the ‘Best Veena Player’ from Madras Music Academy in the years 1979, 1991, 1996, 2006 and 2008, Ganakalashri, Vainika Brahma, Kalabhushana, Gaanavaaridhi and many more.

Disciples Vidu. Vani Yadunandan and Vid. Srinivasa Prasanna are equally well-known and have made a name in the field of music. They are especially known for their traditional veena playing.



