Former MP all set to re-join BJP
News

Former MP all set to re-join BJP

October 24, 2019

Mysuru:  Former MP C.H. Vijayshankar, who had quit BJP in 2017 to join Congress, is all set to return to BJP. Sources said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa (BSY), BJP State President Nalin Kumar Kateel and leaders Aravind Limabavali, N. Ravikumar have given nod for Vijayshankar’s home coming. 

Sources added that Vijayshankar will meet Kateel at the city BJP office this evening. Kateel, who will be holding a meeting with party workers tomorrow, will also discuss the former MP’s re-entry to BJP. Kateel will be meeting BJP District office-bearers at 3 pm tomorrow and will hold a meeting with City BJP leaders at 5 pm. 

Meanwhile, CM BSY and Kateel held a meeting with BJP District leaders at the State BJP Head Quarters in Malleswaram yesterday and discussed the possible party candidate for Hunsur by-poll. The meeting also discussed Vijayshankar’s re-entry to the party.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

RECENT POSTS
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching