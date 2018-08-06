Mysuru-Nanjangud Road near Gun House re-opens
News

Mysuru-Nanjangud Road near Gun House re-opens

Mysuru:  The 1.15 km stretch of Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway near Gun House, which was closed to traffic since the last nine months for road widening, has re-opened to the traffic.

MLA S.A. Ramdas flagged off a KSRTC bus this morning thus signalling the free flow of vehicles which will reduce congestion on other surrounding roads. The road widening was taken up at a cost of Rs.17.1 crore and it took nine months to complete the work.

Ramdas later speaking to Star of Mysore said that the widening of Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway was long overdue as it had been neglected for decades. This had resulted in frequent accidents and many of them fatal. Now that the road is wide such incidents will come down.

Vehicles coming from Nanjangud side have to take detour like earlier near Kuvempu Park and Gun House and move towards the city, he said.

August 6, 2018

RELATED POSTS

High Court stays construction of Sri Shivarathri Rajendra Swamiji statue
Factory employee among two killed in separate accidents
Gold bars, Rs. 23 lakh cash at Dalvoy Lake !

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching