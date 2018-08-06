Mysuru-Nanjangud Road near Gun House re-opens

Mysuru: The 1.15 km stretch of Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway near Gun House, which was closed to traffic since the last nine months for road widening, has re-opened to the traffic.

MLA S.A. Ramdas flagged off a KSRTC bus this morning thus signalling the free flow of vehicles which will reduce congestion on other surrounding roads. The road widening was taken up at a cost of Rs.17.1 crore and it took nine months to complete the work.

Ramdas later speaking to Star of Mysore said that the widening of Mysuru-Nanjangud Highway was long overdue as it had been neglected for decades. This had resulted in frequent accidents and many of them fatal. Now that the road is wide such incidents will come down.

Vehicles coming from Nanjangud side have to take detour like earlier near Kuvempu Park and Gun House and move towards the city, he said.