Mysuru NSS volunteers clean ancient stonewell at Srirangapatna

August 22, 2019

Mysuru: NSS students of Seshadripuram First Grade College in city cleaned up a discarded ancient stonewell at Jakkanahalli near Arakere in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district recently.

Locals say that the well was a Kalyani of Chamundeshwari Temple, built by the erstwhile Mysore rulers centuries ago.

The Maharajas are said to have  appointed a Priest then to perform puja daily at the Temple, which is said to be older than the Chamundeshwari Temple atop Chamundi Hill in city. 

The 35ft. deep stonewell lost its identity as it got completely covered with the growth of plants, herbs, thorny bushes and weeds over the years. But a couple of days ago, NSS students of the College removed the thorny bushes and other plants, thus restoring the well’s identity. The students also removed the silt from the well in a day-long cleaning drive. 

Not stopping at this, they filled up the well by water drawn from a nearly borewell. The villagers were delighted to see the discarded stonewell regaining its original form and also filled with water.

Shivamurthy, a villager, said that it was the first time in his life that he saw the Kalyani so clean and brimming with water. He thanked the Seshadripuram College students for their dedication in doing the job so perfectly, with help from some of the villagers.

NSS Programme Officer R. Raghavendra, College faculty T.M. Murali and others took part in the cleaning drive.

