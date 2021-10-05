Mysuru Rail Museum illuminated for Dasara

October 5, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: In view of public demand, South Western Railway (SWR) has extended the working hours of the Mysuru Rail Museum upto 8 pm during Dasara festivities from Oct. 7 to Oct.15 along with illumination of the Rail Museum premises.

All the outdoor exhibits like vintage steam locomotives, coaches, inspection carriages, goods wagons, crane, toy train and others will be illuminated to provide a breathtaking experience for the visitors.

For the benefit of public there will be no weekly holiday on Oct.12 (Tuesday).

The visitors will not be permitted to carry any handbags or backpacks into the Rail Museum. Consumption of food and beverages brought from outside is strictly prohibited. Still photography with SLR/DSLR will be permitted on payment of the prescribed charges at the reception counter.

Rahul Agarwal, Divisional Railway Manager, South Western Railway, Mysuru Division, has urged the visitors to strictly follow all the Covid-related protocols during their time in the Rail Museum.

Stating that the Railways reserves the right to restrict admission of visitors at any time to ensure Covid-appropriate behaviour, he has sought the cooperation of visitors to create a safe environment within the Rail Museum premises.

Timings: 10 am to 8 pm between Oct. 7 to 15

Entry fee

Rs. 50 for adults

Rs. 20 for children (5-12 yrs)

Rs. 25 for senior citizens

Wheel chairs are available for differently-abled persons.

No holiday on Tuesday (Oct.12)