Mysuru reports 372 new COVID cases, 13 deaths on Aug. 3

August 4, 2020

Mandya sees 152 new COVID cases, Kodagu reports 39 and Chamarajanagar sees 52 new cases and one death

Mysore/Mysuru: Mysuru district has reported 372 new COVID positive cases yesterday bringing the total positives in the district to 5,192, according to the media bulletin received last evening.

A total of 2,066 patients have been discharged so far including 374 patients yesterday and 13 COVID related deaths were reported. There are a total of 2,952 active cases in the district till yesterday evening and 174 deaths.

The following are the COVID statistics of Mandya, Kodagu and Chamarajanagar districts, according to the State media bulletin yesterday evening.

Mandya

The district has reported 152 new COVID cases bringing the total number of positives to 1,909. As many as 1,053 patients have been discharged so far including 44 patients yesterday and the COVID related deaths so far is 14. There are 842 active cases in the district now.

Kodagu

Thirty-nine new COVID cases were reported yesterday bringing the total number of positive cases in the district to 506. A total of 320 patients have been discharged so far including 32 patients yesterday and the total active cases in the district is 177. Nine COVID related deaths have been reported so far.

Chamarajanagar

The district has reported 52 new COVID cases yesterday and the total positives so far are 795. As many as 494 patients have been discharged so far including 31 patients yesterday and the total active cases in the district is 291. With one COVID related death reported yesterday, the death toll so far is 10.