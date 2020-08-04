Former CM’s house at Ramakrishnanagar, farm house at T. Katur disinfected
August 4, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Following former Chief Minister (CM) Siddharamaiah testing positive for COVID-19 (Coronavirus) yesterday, the MCC team led by Health Officer Dr. D.G. Nagaraj has disinfected the house of the former CM at Ramakrishnanagar here this morning besides spraying disinfectant on the road and the surroundings of the house.

Also, the road in front of the house has been barricaded to prevent people from venturing near the house.

The CM’s farm house at T. Katur in the taluk, where Siddharamaiah stayed two days ago and played chess with his grandson has also been disinfected and the family members, cooks, gardeners and other primary contacts have been subjected to swab tests and have been asked to be under home quarantine.

