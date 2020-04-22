‘Mysuru will be Virus-free District soon’

April 22, 2020

Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar holds meeting with District officials and people’s reps.

Mysore/Mysuru: Expressing confidence that Mysuru will become a Coronavirus-free district soon, Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar said that strictly following lockdown regulations and maintaining social distance was vital for stopping the spread of the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

He was speaking to presspersons after holding a COVID-19 meeting with District-level officials and people’s representatives at the ZP Hall here yesterday, in which District Minister S.T. Somashekar too took part.

Pointing out that senior citizens are vulnerable to the deadly virus, Dr. Sudhakar said that it was important to ensure that persons aged over 60 years do not come out of their homes for their own safety.

Stating that the District Administration will take measures for home delivery of essential articles and food items to households of senior citizens, he said that the Department has introduced Telemedicine and Tele ICU through which doctors will send prescriptions based on the symptoms of any disease.

Pointing out that Tele ICU will have Cardiology faculty and other multi-specialty faculties, he said that this facility plays a crucial role in the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Asserting that Karnataka stands first in COVID-19 screening, the Minister said that so far 22,843 persons have been tested in the State and the positive ratio is found to be 1:63.34, which means that only one out of the 63 persons screened has tested positive. Karnataka is followed by Haryana and Kerala in Coronavirus screening, he added.

Referring to the spread of the virus in North Karnataka, he said that more tests were necessary and as such 17 labs have been set up there and this number will be raised to 30 in the coming days.

Stressing on the need for strict following of Government regulations, he said that it was important to wear face mask and maintain social distancing at least until a vaccine is discovered for Corona.

Download Arogya Setu App

Highlighting the importance of Arogya Setu App, he said that everyone should download this mobile App and be conscious of the deadly virus.

Stating that the Government has launched Helpline No. 14410, Dr. Sudhakar said that Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa will sign an agreement with Infosys and release an App on Wednesday. He appealed the people to regularly use hand sanitisers.

Referring to the use of disinfectant tunnels at public places, the Minister said that the Government of India has advised against use of chemicals and as such the State Government is thinking of using Bio-organic tunnels.

Strongly condemning the attacks on ASHA workers, he said that the Government will take all necessary steps for ensuring their safety and security at their workplaces.

MLAs L. Nagendra and S.A. Ramdas, MP Pratap Simha, ZP President Parimala Shyam, Mayor Tasneem, Deputy Commissioner Abhiram G. Sankar and other officials attended the meeting.