Ministers visit Jubilant Generics and AT&S Factory in Nanjangud
COVID-19, News

Ministers visit Jubilant Generics and AT&S Factory in Nanjangud

April 22, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Ministers Dr. K. Sudhakar and S.T. Somashekar yesterday visited Jubilant Generics Pharmaceutical factory at Nanjangud, the epi-centre of Virus spread in the district.

Dr. Sudhakar, who went around the factory, sought inputs from the factory officials regarding the number of employees, the production of medicines and their export. 

The officials told the Minister that the factory has employed over 1,500 workers and the manufactured drugs are exported to several countries. They also informed the Minister that used water was recycled before letting it out. 

Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan, who intervened, said that the factory has been at the centre of controversy ever since its inception and waste water is being let out untreated, posing a serious health risk for people and cattle.

Test water samples

After the MLA’s complaint, Medical Education Minister Dr. Sudhakar directed DC Abhiram G. Sankar to test waste water released from the factory once in every three months and to send water samples of borewells drilled in villages located in a km radius of the factory.

Thereafter, the two Ministers visited nearby Koogalur village, which has reported COVID-19 infections and took stock of the situation.

Gundlupet MLA C.S. Niranjan Kumar, Mysuru SP C.B. Ryshyanth, DySP Prabhakar Sindhe, Nodal Officer Srinivasagowda, Tahsildar K.M. Mahesh Kumar, Taluk Medical Officer Dr. Kalavathi and others were present.

Visit AT&S Factory 

Dr. Sudhakar and S.T. Somashekar also visited AT&S Factory at Nanjangud, which is manufacturing PCBs (Printed Circuit Boards) for Ventilators, which is a critical medical equipment in the treatment of COVID-19 patients. 

READ ALSO  State identifies 14 essential departments for employees to attend work

The Factory Managing Director Sunil Bansari explained about the working of the unit and also handed over a Rs.20 lakh cheque to the Chief Minister’s COVID Relief Fund. The Ministers lauded the contribution of the factory, which has supplied 15,000 Ventilator PCBs so far as ordered by the Government.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching