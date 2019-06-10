Mysuru youth attends Google Annual Conference

Mysuru: Mysuru youth, Bhaarat Chetty, a final year B.Tech (Computer Science) student of PES University, made the city proud by attending Google’s Annual Developer Conference, Google I/O – 2019, held at California, United States, from May 7 to 9. He returned to India after his three-week long stay in USA.

Bhaarat Chetty is the nephew of University of Mysore Vice-Chancellor Prof. Hemantha Kumar.

Bhaarat Chetty was the only student from the Developer Student Clubs 2017-19 India to have made it to the annual Google I/O Conference, California this May. The conference provided him an opportunity to interact with some disruptive change-makers in technology including, but not limited to, the likes of Sundar Pichai (CEO, Google).

Thrilled to have shared stage with global leaders and developers, Bhaarat says the opportunity helped him engage in fruitful discussions on building applications with Google and many open source platforms (TensorFlow, Flutter, APIs, Google Web Toolkit, App Engine).

He has been a part of the Machine Learning facilitator group with Google India, and has trained over 1200+ students through Google’s MLCC programme. He currently leads the Google Developers Group (GDG), Bangalore chapter, as a part of the GDG programme, he helps evangelise technology. He is a tech speaker who loves, taking the stage on topics related to Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence.

For those aspiring to make it to future Google I/O Conferences, he suggests, “Enrolling in many community programmes beyond college is necessary. It will give you a direction. One must focus on academics, but shouldn’t compromise on their true calling.” I want to extend my heartfelt gratitude to Biswajit Mallik and Erica Hanson from Google who have been a constant support in all my endeavours.