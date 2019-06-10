‘Operation Wheel Lock’ by KR Traffic Police

Mysuru: Following the withdrawal of ‘Tiger’ vehicle, which was used to lift two-wheelers and tow four-wheelers parked in ‘No Parking’ zones, City Traffic Police have commenced ‘Operation Wheel Lock’ by locking the front wheels of two-wheelers parked in ‘No Parking’ zones in their respective jurisdiction.

Yesterday morning, K.R. Traffic Police conducted ‘Operation Wheel Lock’ on vehicles parked in ‘No Parking’ zones and have imposed fines on more than 100 vehicle owners.

Though the vehicle owners were seen pleading with the Cops to let them go by assuring the Cops that they would not commit such offence again, the Police, who did not care for the pleas, told them that they had committed offence by parking the vehicles in ‘No Parking’ zones and hence they had to pay the fine.

At about 9 am yesterday, K.R. Traffic ASI Siddegowda and staff, who arrived at Agrahara Circle, began ‘Operation Wheel Lock’ from Basaveshwara Road by locking the front wheel of two-wheelers parked in ‘No Parking’ zones. More than 50 persons paid the fine and took back their vehicles.

Two-wheeler owners, whose vehicles were locked, were in for more problems when they tried to pay the fine. When the Police entered the vehicle’s registration number on their Blackberry devise to collect fine, the devise showed the previous traffic offences committed by the vehicle owner such as helmetless riding, signal jumping etc. for which they had not paid the fines. They had to pay the fines for the previous traffic violations along with the present one to get the vehicle released.

The operation was also conducted on Ramanuja Road, M.G. Road and Sayyaji Rao Road, where the Police locked the front wheels of two-wheelers. The operation ended by noon.

Earlier, when two-wheelers were parked in ‘No Parking’ zones, staff of ‘Tiger’ vehicle used to lift the vehicles and put them in the jurisdictional Traffic Police Stations.

The vehicle owners used to go to the concerned Police Station, pay Rs.300 fine and take the vehicle back.

After the ‘Tiger’ operation was suspended, ‘Operation Wheel Lock’ was introduced. KR, NR, V.V. Puram, Kuvempunagar, Siddarthanagar and Devaraja Traffic Police Stations have been given 50 wheel locks each for the operation and the Police personnel have begun the operation.

A fine of Rs.100 is imposed on vehicle owners if they pay the fine on the spot. In case the owner is not present at the spot, the vehicle will be towed to the Police Station and such owners have to pay a fine of Rs.750 and take their vehicles from the Police Station.

—ASI Siddegowda