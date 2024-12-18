Mysuru’s Aditya Singh realises childhood dream

December 18, 2024

Joins Indian Navy as Sub-Lieutenant

Mysuru: Mysuru’s Aditya Singh has been formally inducted into the Indian Navy as a Sub-Lieutenant during the passing out ceremony held recently at the Indian Naval Academy in Ezhimala, Kannur district, Kerala.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, Aditya shared that becoming an officer in the Armed Forces had been his lifelong dream, one he achieved in his final attempt.

“I had tried multiple times to join the Armed Forces but didn’t succeed. Each time, I introspected on what went wrong and worked on improving myself. Finally, being inducted into the Indian Navy as an officer is a dream come true,” said Aditya.

After completing his II PUC, Aditya began his journey towards joining the Armed Forces, initially attempting to join the Indian Army and Indian Air Force. Although he wasn’t specific about the Navy at first, his goal was clear — to serve in the Armed Forces as an officer. He focused on his fitness and preparation with unwavering determination.

“Before appearing for the exams, I weighed 92 kg. I managed to lose 10 kg initially and, after the medical examinations, was given time to shed another 15 kg. I achieved this within 42 days. As this was my last attempt, I didn’t want to let it slip away. Now that my dream has been realised, I am committed to serving my country to the best of my abilities,” he added.

Aditya will report for duty on Dec. 20 at INS Venduruthy, an Indian Navy base on Willingdon Island in Kochi, Kerala, which serves as the Headquarters of the Southern Naval Command.

The young Naval Officer completed his schooling at De Paul International Residential School in Mysuru and pursued Mechanical Engineering at Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering, Mysuru. He also holds an NCC ‘C’ Certificate with Alpha Grade.

Aditya’s father, Dinesh Singh, is a Senior Manager in the Facilities Team at Infosys, Mysuru, while his mother, Uma Singh, is a teacher at De Paul International Residential School in Srirangapatna taluk. His elder brother, Vaibhav Singh, works as a software engineer for a US-based company in Bengaluru.