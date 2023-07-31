Mysuru’s ed-tech prowess impresses G20 delegation

July 31, 2023

G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance visits Infosys, Excel Public School and a Government School

Mysore/Mysuru: Young Indians (Yi) is a dynamic movement empowering Indian youth to Converge, Lead, Co-Create, and shape India’s future. As a non-profit organisation, Young Indians is an integral part of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

On July 18, 2023, the Young Indians Mysuru Chapter hosted delegates from the G20 Young Entrepreneurs’ Alliance in Mysuru. The delegates hailed from Canada, United Kingdom, China, France, and various African countries.

During their visit, they had the opportunity to explore the Infosys Campus, where they were introduced to the company’s remarkable technological advancements. Additionally, the delegates were invited to the Excel Public School, Koorgalli, where local young entrepreneurs, Akshara Kumar of Truly Essentials and Dr. Chaitra Bharath of Krishi Junction and Event Up, showcased their innovative startups.

The students of Excel Public School also had the chance to pitch their own creative ideas to the delegates. Subsequently, the delegates visited the Mysore Palace and gained insights into the rich history, culture, and traditions of the Mysuru region.

The delegates also visited a Government School adopted by the Kalisu Foundation and interacted with students and teachers, underlining the importance of education in shaping a better future for the students.

The visit of the G20 YEA delegates to Mysuru served as an excellent opportunity to spotlight the city’s commitment to education, technology, and overall development. The delegates were deeply impressed by the commendable work being done in Mysuru and expressed their eagerness to share the insights from their visit with their colleagues in their respective countries.

Ankith Sonthalia, Chapter Chair, S.R.S. Rahul, Co-Chair, Utsav Agarwal and Nikhil Koundinya, Past Chairs; Bharath Devarajappa, Chair Yuva, Abhinav Sriprakash, Prathibha Rao, and other members from Young Indians, Bangalore Chapter were present.