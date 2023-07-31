Trishikha Wadiyar inaugurates enclosure for dogs with disabilities at PFA

July 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: In yet another initiative of People For Animals (PFA) in animal care, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar of Mysore royal family inaugurated an exclusive enclosure for dogs with disabilities at PFA premises in SBM Layout, Bogadi, here this morning. The enclosure is sponsored by Dr. D.L. Madhavi.

Speaking on the occasion, Trishikha Kumari said that she was delighted to have inaugurated the enclosure for disabled dogs as they need special care. Pointing out that such an enclosure will be of huge benefit for disabled pet animals as they find it difficult to compete with healthy animals for having food, she opined that more people should come forward for adoption of pet animals.

PFA President G. Prakash, Managing Trustees G. Savitha Nagabhushan and Soundararajan, Veterinarian Dr. Amardeep Singh and others were present.

The enclosure can accommodate 75 differently-abled dogs. There are over 300 pet animals including dogs, cats, monkeys, horses, donkeys, rabbits, cattle, eagles and ducks, which are being taken care at PFA here.