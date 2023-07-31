Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement celebrates Kargil Vijay Diwas

July 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of Mysuru Ex-Servicemen Movement (MEM) celebrated Kargil Vijay Diwas by offering floral tributes to martyred soldiers and garlanding the statue of Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa at Field Marshal K.M. Cariappa Circle (Metropole Circle) on JLB Road here yesterday.

The Ex-Servicemen offered floral tributes to Kargil war martyred soldiers Lt. Manoj Kumar Pandey, Grenadier Yogendra Singh, Rifleman Sanjay Kumar, Capt. Vikram Batra and Capt. Saurabh Kalia. Also, 8 physically challenged persons who had come from Dharwad for attending the programme, were felicitated. Later, a Kargil victory rally was taken out to K.R. Hospital premises passing through Railway Station Road. Thereafter, a cleanliness drive (Swachhata Campaign) was conducted in K.R. Hospital premises, which was launched by MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. K.R. Dakshayani.

More than 300 people took part in the drive, during which 25 bags of waste was collected from the Hospital premises. All the members who took part in the Shramadaan were issued a participation certificate and breakfast was provided to more than 1,500 people. The menu included Rice Baath, Kesari Baath and Doodh Peda. Students of Sainik Academy, members of Mysore Athletic Club, Panchasheel Rotary Club, Inner Wheel Club, Saamanya Seva Kendra, Sanjay Prathishtana Charitable Trust, Santrupti family, Better Life Trust and Sainik Restaurant too were part of the event.

Ex-Army Officer Brig. Ravi Muniswamy, MEM Founder V. Mahesh, MEM President Prince Anthony, Vice-President Vivekananda, General Secretary Sridhar, Directors Kishore Kadam, Vishwanath, Mithun, Shashikiran, Lokesh and others were present.