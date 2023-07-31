‘Gruha Lakshmi’ Scheme: Long queues for registration

July 31, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the Government launched registration (July 19) for its ambitious ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ scheme (Rs. 2,000 monthly financial assistance to woman head of a family), which is one of the five pre-Poll promises of the Congress Government, the city continues to witness long queues for registration to the scheme, with people lining up before the special counters opened for the purpose, in hundreds even before the offices are opened.

The MCC Zone-6 office, located opposite Vidyavardhaka College on Seshadri Iyer Road in the heart of the city, saw an unusually huge rush this morning, with a large number of women lining up before the special counter for getting registered for the scheme.

With the Government launching the registration for ‘Gruha Lakshmi’ across the State, the local authorities have opened special counters at all the 9 MCC Zonal offices and the Main MCC office on Sayyaji Rao Road, for registration. This apart, registration is also being done in KarnatakaOne, GramaOne, MysoreOne, Bapuji Seva Kendras and other approved agencies.