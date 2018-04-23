N.A. Haris figures in Congress final list
N.A. Haris figures in Congress final list

Bengaluru:  The Congress on Sunday released its final list of candidates, bringing in change of candidates in 6 Assembly Constituencies, including Badami from where Chief Minister Siddharamaiah will contest.

The Congress, brushing aside public outcry that erupted following the pub brawl involving his son Mohammad Nalpad, has fielded two-time MLA N.A. Haris from Shanthinagar Assembly segment in Bengaluru.

In Badami, the party has replaced Dr. Devaraj Patil to make way for CM Siddharamaiah.

In Madikeri, the party has replaced H.S. Chandramouli with K.P. Chandrakala.

For the other pending seats, the party has named former Minister D. B. Inamdar for Kittur seat, Vithal Katakadhonda for Nagathana in Vijayapura district, Mallanna Ninganna Sali for Sindhgi, also in Vijayapura district and Syed Yasin, son-in-law of veteran Congress leader Jaffer Sharief, for Raichur Assembly seat.

The party has extended its support to Swaraj India party candidate Darshan Puttannaiah in Melukote Constituency.

The Congress has also replaced candidates in four other Assembly segments — In Padmanabhanagar Constituency of Bengaluru, M. Srinivas has replaced Gurappa Naidu,        Kengal Sripad Renu, grandson of former Chief Minister Kengal Hanumanthaiah has replaced Minister M.R. Seetharam in Malleswaram, sitting MLA K. Shadakshari has replaced B. Nanjamari in Tiptur and sitting MLA H.P. Rajesh has replaced A.L. Pushpa in Jagalur,   Davanagere district.

Minister M.R. Seetharam was replaced as he declined to contest though allotted party ticket.

 

