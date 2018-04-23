Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde gets threat call
News

Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde gets threat call

Mangaluru:  Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Member of Parliament for Uttara Kannada constituency, Anant Kumar Hegde yesterday received a phone call on his landline threatening to kill him.

A complaint has been filed by his personal assistant Suresh Govind Shetty at Sirsi Police Station at 6.10 pm yesterday.

According to the complaint, the Minister had received the first call on his mobile from a number +4044 at 2.17 am on Sunday. As Hegde suspected it as an internet call, he did not receive it. At 2.20 am, his landline received a call from a number 004044000, which was picked up by Hegde’s wife Roopa. The caller inquired who was speaking in Hindi and when Roopa replied, the caller disconnected the phone.

Again the landline received a call at 2.25 am, the caller disconnected when Roopa picked up the call. The third time, Hegde received the call and when he answered the caller that Hegde was speaking, the caller threatened to kill him. This was followed by verbal abuse. Hegde cut off the call without giving the person to abuse him further.

April 23, 2018

RELATED POSTS

“Attempt on my life,” says Minister Anant Kumar Hegde after truck hits his convoy
‘Those who divide society are dangerous than Pak’
Three injured in accident involving Union Minister’s motorcade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching