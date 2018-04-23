Union Minister Anant Kumar Hegde gets threat call

Mangaluru: Union Minister of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and the Member of Parliament for Uttara Kannada constituency, Anant Kumar Hegde yesterday received a phone call on his landline threatening to kill him.

A complaint has been filed by his personal assistant Suresh Govind Shetty at Sirsi Police Station at 6.10 pm yesterday.

According to the complaint, the Minister had received the first call on his mobile from a number +4044 at 2.17 am on Sunday. As Hegde suspected it as an internet call, he did not receive it. At 2.20 am, his landline received a call from a number 004044000, which was picked up by Hegde’s wife Roopa. The caller inquired who was speaking in Hindi and when Roopa replied, the caller disconnected the phone.

Again the landline received a call at 2.25 am, the caller disconnected when Roopa picked up the call. The third time, Hegde received the call and when he answered the caller that Hegde was speaking, the caller threatened to kill him. This was followed by verbal abuse. Hegde cut off the call without giving the person to abuse him further.