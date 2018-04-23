Actor Upendra unlikely to contest Assembly polls
News

Actor Upendra unlikely to contest Assembly polls

Bengaluru:  Actor Upendra, who had floated his own Karnataka Prajakiya Janata Party (KPJP) a few months ago, is unlikely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

Upendra, who toured most parts of the State before floating KPJP in October last year with an intention of bringing about a change, had planned to field candidates in many Assembly segments to test electoral waters.

But the dramatic developments that took place in the party a few weeks ago, is said to have disappointed Upendra, who was keen to field candidates in a few constituencies in Bengaluru including Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet, Chickpet and Jayanagar.

The other reason for the actor to opt out of contesting the polls is that the KPJP is yet to get recognition from the Election Commission, it is learnt.

 

April 23, 2018

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching