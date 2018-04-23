Actor Upendra unlikely to contest Assembly polls

Bengaluru: Actor Upendra, who had floated his own Karnataka Prajakiya Janata Party (KPJP) a few months ago, is unlikely to contest the upcoming Assembly polls.

Upendra, who toured most parts of the State before floating KPJP in October last year with an intention of bringing about a change, had planned to field candidates in many Assembly segments to test electoral waters.

But the dramatic developments that took place in the party a few weeks ago, is said to have disappointed Upendra, who was keen to field candidates in a few constituencies in Bengaluru including Basavanagudi, Chamarajpet, Chickpet and Jayanagar.

The other reason for the actor to opt out of contesting the polls is that the KPJP is yet to get recognition from the Election Commission, it is learnt.