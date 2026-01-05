Nagara Sankeerthane by Purna Chetana students

January 5, 2026

Mysore/Mysuru: The city witnessed a rare spectacle as students of Purna Chetana School, the 21st Century Bharatiya School, extended a meaningful welcome to the New Year 2026 through Nagara Sankeerthane.

Nearly 380 students presented this unique Indian art form at three prominent locations across the city for about an hour.

A major highlight of Nagara Sankeerthane was the beautiful fusion of classical Bharatanatyam and devotional singing.

While two girl students led the procession with graceful Bharatanatyam movements, the remaining students followed, singing devotional verses and moving rhythmically under the soft glow of torches.

Fourteen verses were presented in Bharatanatyam form, creating a serene and captivating ambience during the evening.

Students from Classes III to IX, divided into three groups, commenced the Nagara Sankeerthane simultaneously at 6.15 pm from Sri Vittala Dhama in J.P. Nagar, Sri Shiva Temple in Srirampura and Sri Vinayaka Temple on Vinaya Marga, Siddartha Layout. The programme concluded at 7.15 pm.

As the procession moved forward, onlookers applauded the young participants.

Explaining the purpose of the initiative, Darshan Raj, Chief Executive Officer of the School, said that the effort aimed to spread messages of patriotism, spirituality and social service on the occasion of the New Year.