Nalwadi remembered on 138th birth anniversary

June 4, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With the model code of conduct in force for the Legislative Council Polls from South Graduates Constituency, the official celebration of 138th birth anniversary of erstwhile Mysore Maharaja Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar was a low-key affair in the city this morning.

District Minister S.T. Somasehkar and a host of political leaders paid floral tributes to the statue of Nalwadi at K.R. Circle.

Speaking on the occasion, Somashekar said that the contributions of Nalwadi for the overall development of the State remains unmatched even today.

Pointing out that during his reign Nalwadi worked towards alleviating poverty, betterment of rural livelihood, improvement of public health, industry, economic regeneration, education and fine arts, he said that Mysuru made rapid strides in all fields during Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar’s period.

Noting that Nalwadi was popularly called as ‘Rajarshi’ for his administrative reforms and achievements, Somashekar said that Nalwadi (June 4, 1884 to Aug. 3, 1940) had set up an educational and health infrastructure that will ever be remembered by the over 6 crore population of the State. Nalwadi was an accomplished musician himself and patronised fine arts, he added.

MP Pratap Simha, MLAs S.A. Ramdas, L. Nagendra and Tanveer Sait, In-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, City BJP President T.S. Srivatsa and a host of political leaders were present on the occasion.

Ursu Mandali

The city’s Ursu Mandali Sangha too celebrated Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar birth anniversary at a programme held at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Bhavan on Thyagaraja Road.

The celebrations were marked by the offering of floral tributes to the portrait of Nalwadi.

Speaking as a guest on the occasion, MLA S.A. Ramdas said that there is a long-standing demand to name the Mysore Airport after Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and a proposal in this regard has also been sent to Prime Minister Modi.

Maintaining that the PM has responded positively for the proposal, Ramdas said that Modi may himself announce the naming of the Airport after Nalwadi when he is scheduled to visit Mysuru for the International Yoga Day event at the Mysore Palace on June 21.

MLC Dr. D. Thimmaiah, is his address, wanted the State Government to declare a public holiday on June 4 for Nalwadi Jayanthi. The Government must also officially celebrate the Jayanthi across the State, he added.

District Kannada Sahitya Parishat President Maddikere Gopal, Corporator B.V. Manjunath, Ursu Mandali Sangha President HMT Lingaraje Urs, Dr. M.G.R. Urs and others were present.

After the stage programme, a grand procession was taken out carrying the portrait of Nalwadi on a decorated Sarot. The procession, which started from the Mandali Office on Thyagaraja Road, passed through Agrahara Circle, Pathashala Circle and Sayyaji Rao Road before culminating at K.R. Circle. The procession was accompanied by a host of folk troupes.

Palace premises

Floral tributes were offered to the bust of Nalwadi in the Palace premises at the celebrations organised by the Palace Board.

Sweets were distributed to members of the public. Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, Engineers Vinod and Shivakumar, staff Gangadharaswamy and Rajesh and others were present.

Special lecture at UoM

The Department of Studies in History, University of Mysore (UoM), in association with UoM’s Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Social Development Studies Centre, had organised a special lecture at Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall in History Department in Manasagangothri campus this morning.

Dr. S. Nagendra Prasad of Rajarshi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Social Development Studies Centre delivered the talk.

History Dpartment head Dr. Sadashiva, faculty Prof. Y.H. Naikwadi and others were present on the occasion.

DC offers floral tribute

Earlier, officials of the District Administration led by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr. Bagadi Gautham offered floral tributes to the statue of Nalwadi at K.R. Circle. Marking the birth anniversary, the Kannada and Culture Department had organised a ‘Geetha Namana’ programme at K.R. Circle. Members of the city’s Padmapani Lalithakala Academy rendered songs on Nalwadi.

ZP CEO B.R. Poornima, Kannada and Culture Assistant Director H. Channappa and other officials were present.