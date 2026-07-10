News

Nandini Milk price to be hiked?

July 10, 2026

Bengaluru: With increasing cost of production, the KMF (Karnataka Milk Federation) has decided to hike its branded Nandini Milk & Curd prices by Rs. 3 a litre. With mounting operational costs, all the 13 Milk Unions of the State were suffering losses.

Following the demand for a hike in price of Milk, Curd and all other Milk products, the KMF has decided to hike its famed Nandini brand milk and curd prices by at least Rs. 3 a litre. According to KMF, the price of Milk in Karnataka is Rs. 6 lesser on an average when compared to prices in other States.

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