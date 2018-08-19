Nanjangud limping back to normalcy

Nanjangud: After reeling under Kapila river floods for several days following huge discharge from Kabini Dam, the temple town of Nanjangud in limping back to normalcy, with flood water, receding slowly, but steadily in the last 24 hours.

The flood water that had surrounded the famous Srikanteshwara Temple and other cluster temples, has receded considerably with Kapila river flowing below the danger level mark for the first time today after about a week.

Meanwhile, the ever busy Mysuru-Nanjangud road which forms part of Bengaluru-Ooty National Highway (NH-766), was partially opened for vehicular movement this morning, with the authorities opening one side of the road.

The Mysuru-Nanjangud road was shut for traffic since Friday morning, the second time in the past 10 days, as the water from the swollen Kapila river near Mallanamoole Mutt had spilled on to the road, resulting in the road getting submerged under over 4ft of water.

With the flood situation gradually easing, Nanjangud Tahsildar Dayananda said that the other side of Mysuru-Nanjangud Road too is likely to be opened for Traffic movement by this evening, as works on clearing the road is undergoing at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, former CM Siddharamaiah and Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan visited several flood-affected villages in Nanjangud taluk on Saturday and took stock of relief operations undertaken by the Taluk Administration.