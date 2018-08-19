Nanjangud limping back to normalcy
News

Nanjangud limping back to normalcy

Nanjangud:  After reeling under Kapila river floods for several days following huge discharge from Kabini Dam, the temple town of Nanjangud in limping back to normalcy, with flood water, receding slowly, but steadily in the last 24 hours.

The flood water that had surrounded the famous Srikanteshwara Temple and other cluster temples, has receded considerably with Kapila river flowing below the danger level mark for the first time today after about a week.

Meanwhile, the ever busy Mysuru-Nanjangud road which forms part of Bengaluru-Ooty National Highway (NH-766), was partially opened for vehicular movement this morning, with the authorities opening one side of the road.

The Mysuru-Nanjangud road was shut for traffic since Friday morning, the second time in the past 10 days, as the water from the swollen Kapila river near Mallanamoole Mutt had spilled on to the road, resulting in the road getting submerged under over 4ft of water.

With the flood situation gradually easing, Nanjangud Tahsildar Dayananda said that the other side of Mysuru-Nanjangud Road too is likely to be opened for Traffic movement by this evening, as works on clearing the road is undergoing at a brisk pace.

Meanwhile, former CM Siddharamaiah and Chamarajanagar MP R. Dhruvanarayan visited several flood-affected villages in Nanjangud taluk on Saturday and took stock of relief operations undertaken by the Taluk Administration.

August 19, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Ministers inspect flood-affected Nanjangud
New KSRTC bus stand in temple town invites wrath of passengers
Floods unabated in Nanjangud

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching