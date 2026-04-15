Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam: BJP Mahila Morcha to hold 3-day campaign from Apr. 16

April 15, 2026

State BJP Vice-President Malavika Avinash calls upon all political parties to unanimously support Bill

Mysore/Mysuru: State BJP Vice-President Malavika Avinash has urged all political parties to support the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, which aims to implement 33 percent reservation for women in the Lok Sabha (LS) and in the State Assemblies.

Addressing a press meet at the City BJP Office in Chamarajapuram here this morning, Malavika said that the Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam) would soon be placed in the special session of the Parliament commencing tomorrow (Apr.16) and it will be a historic moment for women political leaders who have been fighting for reservation quota for them in LS and State Assemblies.

Pointing out that the Modi Government at the Centre is committed for women’s welfare and empowerment, she said that now the PM is introducing the women’s quota reservation Bill, pushing forward the Government’s Nari Shakti Vandan initiative.

“The Bill will certainly be going to politically empower women, who have been fighting for the cause for decades. Now, the Union Government is also carrying out a nationwide population census and the entire population of the country must participate in this. Based on the population census, the Centre has proposed to increase the LS seats to 850 from the current 543. All political parties too should support this Bill that aims to considerably increase the LS seats,” she noted.

Pointing out that the BJP has planned to hold ‘Nari Shakti Abhiyaan’ for one week in 15 places across Karnataka, she said a 5-member committee will be formed for organising and overseeing its conduct.

Malavika further said a three-day awareness on ‘Nari Shakti Abhiyaan’ featuring public campaigns, meetings and bike rallies will be held across the State from Apr.16 to 18. City BJP Mahila Morcha General Secretary Chandrakala, former State BJP Mahila Morcha Vice-President Reena Prakash, State Mahila Morcha Secretary Lakshmi Ashwin Gowda, City BJP Mahila Morcha President Renuka Raju and others were present.