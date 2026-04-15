Davangere South by-poll row: CM’s Political Secretary MLC Naseer Ahmed sacked
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Davangere South by-poll row: CM’s Political Secretary MLC Naseer Ahmed sacked

April 15, 2026

Bengaluru: MLC Naseer Ahmed has been removed from the post of Political Secretary to the Chief Minister amid allegations of anti-party activity during the recent by-poll to the Davangere South Assembly Constituency.

With this, Naseer becomes the second Congress leader, after MLC K. Abdul Jabbar to face action. Jabbar had stepped down as KPCC Minority Wing chief.

Naseer was reportedly upset over the party not fielding a Muslim candidate in the Davangere South by-poll and is said to have stayed away from campaigning for Congress nominee Samarth Mallikarjun, grandson of veteran leader Shamanur Shivashankarappa, whose demise necessitated the by-election.

Following directions from CM Siddaramaiah, the Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms issued the orders.

Sources said that the CM had asked Naseer to resign, but he did not comply, prompting the All India Congress Committee (AICC) leadership to direct his removal.

Meanwhile, Housing Minister B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan has also come under scrutiny. The CM is learnt to have sought an explanation from him over complaints of staying away from the by-poll campaign.

Zameer is said to have cited his engagements as a ‘star campaigner’ in Keralam, which went to the polls on Apr. 9. He has reportedly been told to be prepared for any decision the AICC may take.

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