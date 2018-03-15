National Awards to City Film-Makers

Ecologically smart movies make it big

Mysuru: Two documentaries made by Educational Multi-Media Research Centre (EMMRC), Mysuru, received national recognition as they won the National Awards at the 22nd All India Children’s Educational Audio-Video Festival and ICT Mela 2018. The two documentaries concentrate on health benefits as well as ease of growing millets and depletion of water resources respectively.

‘Millets for Next Generation – Climate Smart Agriculture’ and ‘Rejuvenating Waterholes – The Solar Way’ are the two documentaries that received laurels.

Prof. Gangadhar, Director, EMMRC, Mysuru, congratulating the winners said, “We had prepared 6 films from our centre but two films got selected and received awards at National level. We also received cash prizes amounting to about Rs. 20,000.