Zoo Executive Director Ravishankar, DCF Yedukondalu transferred
News

Zoo Executive Director Ravishankar, DCF Yedukondalu transferred

Govt. yet to name new Zoo Director

Mysuru: In a major surgery to the Forest Department ahead of polls, the State Government on Wednesday transferred eight Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including Mysuru Zoo Executive Director C. Ravishankar.

Following his transfer, Ravishankar, who had taken charge as Zoo Executive Director only eight months ago, has now been posted as DCF, Cauvery Wildlife Division at Kollegal. But the Government has not yet named the new Executive Director for Mysuru Zoo.

In other transfers, Dr. Ramesh Kumar, who was serving as Cauvery Wildlife Division DCF at Kollegal, has been posted to Ballari while Mysuru Wildlife Division DCF V. Yedukondalu has been posted to M.M. Hills Wildlife Division as DCF and M.M. Hills Wildlife Division DCF Dr. Malathi Priya to Ballari Forest Range.

March 15, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Animals and birds from Assam and Meghalaya Zoos arrive at Mysuru Zoo
Animal Exchange
Exchange of Elephants from Mysuru Zoo for Rhinos from Singapore Zoo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending

ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching