Zoo Executive Director Ravishankar, DCF Yedukondalu transferred

Govt. yet to name new Zoo Director

Mysuru: In a major surgery to the Forest Department ahead of polls, the State Government on Wednesday transferred eight Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers, including Mysuru Zoo Executive Director C. Ravishankar.

Following his transfer, Ravishankar, who had taken charge as Zoo Executive Director only eight months ago, has now been posted as DCF, Cauvery Wildlife Division at Kollegal. But the Government has not yet named the new Executive Director for Mysuru Zoo.

In other transfers, Dr. Ramesh Kumar, who was serving as Cauvery Wildlife Division DCF at Kollegal, has been posted to Ballari while Mysuru Wildlife Division DCF V. Yedukondalu has been posted to M.M. Hills Wildlife Division as DCF and M.M. Hills Wildlife Division DCF Dr. Malathi Priya to Ballari Forest Range.