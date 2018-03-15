SSLC examination from Mar.23
36,600 students to appear in district, CCTV at all centres

Mysuru:  SSLC examination will commence from Mar. 23 with 36,600 students appearing at 135 centres in the district. The preparations for holding the examination is almost complete.

Speaking to  Star of Mysore DDPI S. Mamatha said that for the first time CCTV cameras would be installed at all examination centres to closely monitor the proceedings and check any malpractices. She further said that prohibitory orders would be clamped within 200 metres distance from the examination centres on the days of the examinations with closure of all photocopying shops.

Continuing, Mamatha said that eight vigilance squads comprising Deputy Commissioner, Zilla Panchayat CEO, DDPI, DDPUE and District level officers will be constituted. She further said that she had visited all the schools in the district and appealed the heads of the schools to take care of dull students to achieve higher pass percentage in SSLC this time.

She said that the mid-term and preparatory examination for SSLC have been suitably tuned to achieve a better result. She added that total transparency would be maintained in the conduct of the examination on the lines of PU examination for which the Block Education Officers have been groomed.

March 15, 2018

