Soumendu Mukherjee takes charge as IGP (Southern Range)

Mysuru: Senior IPS officer Soumendu Mukherjee took charge as the new Inspector General of Police (IGP), Southern Range, in the city yesterday.

Mukherjee, who was serving as Belagavi City Police Commissioner, was recently transferred and posted as IGP.

He took charge from City Police Commissioner Dr. A.S. Rao, who held additional charge as In-charge IGP, at the IGP’s office in Nazarbad here.

Amit Singh is new SP

Amit Singh, who was serving as DCP at Bengaluru, took charge as the new Superintendent of Police (SP), Mysuru district at the SP’s office here on Wednesday from Additional SP N. Rudramuni, who was acting as incharge SP.

Amit Singh replaces Ravi D. Channannavar, who has been posted as DCP at Bengaluru.