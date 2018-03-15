Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion lies neglected

Home to bats & pigeons; Brick & mortar building weak

Mysuru: The 113-year-old Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, a heritage structure located in the sprawling Manasagangothri campus, housing some of the finest priceless artefacts, is lying in a state of neglect and disrepair.

The Mansion, now under University of Mysore (UoM) and converted into a Museum, is in the tourist itinerary and part of the heritage walk and cycle tours also. However, the building, which is built of brick, mortar, timber and iron without any stone being used, has become weak and developed cracks in many places. The paint is peeling off and it is a sad reflection on the state of affairs in the century-old University.

Bats and pigeons have made their homes in the ceilings. There is leakage in many parts of the building causing consternation among the staff and employees as they fear the collapse of portions of the building. The lovely imported floor tiles are damaged in many places, the windows are broken, there is accumulation of moss and plants are growing from some parts of the building.

Heritage Committee

There is a Heritage Committee which was tasked with the preservation of heritage structures in the city under the then Deputy Commissioner D. Randeep. However, Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion, since it comes under the University limits, has not been able to do anything as it does not come under its purview.

“Though the work on the ground floor taken up by the Associated Cement Company was completed, the first floor work remained incomplete. The main wooden rafters are all very weak and they could come down any time. The maintenance of the Museum is very poor,” said a Member of the Heritage Committee, speaking to Star of Mysore on condition of anonymity.

Grant from Infosys Foundation

Infosys Foundation Chairperson Sudha Murty had donated Rs.1.17 crore for the restoration of the Mansion in 2001. The Mansion was built during the reign of Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar for his sister Jayalakshmi Ammanni, daughter of Chamaraja Wadiyar X in 1905. It was acquired by University of Mysore for its Post-Graduate campus. Later, the Administrative wing of the University was also housed here.

Then it was lying in a state of neglect for many years when Sudha Murty was approached by the then Vice-Chancellor Prof. S. N. Hegde, who agreed to support the cause of restoring the crumbling Mansion without altering its heritage structure.

Folklore Museum

The Mansion is converted into a Museum Complex, which houses both Folklore and Archaeology artefacts. It was set up with the great efforts of former Vice-Chancellor Prof. D. Javaregowda and Curator P.R. Thippeswamy. There are more than 6,000 artefacts including inscriptions, puppetry museum, clay figures, the personal belongings of some litterateurs to name a few. It has also the distinction of being Asia’s biggest Folklore Museum.