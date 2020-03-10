National AYUSH Mission initiative: Yoga training for PE teachers

March 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: A two-day yoga training programme for Physical Education (PE) teachers was held at a private hotel in Bannimantap recently.

This programme was organised to promote yoga in schools for children through educational initiatives under the aegis of National AYUSH Mission (NAM). Over 50 PE teachers from selected Government High Schools of Mysuru district participated in the two-day training session.

After undergoing training, PE teachers will be teaching yoga to students in their schools. Medical Officers at the hobli level will be visiting Schools every month following which they will be submitting report to AYUSH Officers in the district.

Speaking to Star of Mysore, District AYUSH Officer Dr. Seethalakshmi said, “PE teachers from all the taluks of the district have been selected for yoga training. This Abhiyan, which began in 2011, is a continuous process and the ongoing session is just part of the programme. We are aiming to train all PE teachers working in Government High Schools of the district in the coming days. Till date, we have trained over 100 PE teachers of Government and Private Schools from each taluk.”

Dr. K. Sujata, Medical Officer in Kempasiddana Hundi Government Ayurveda Hospital, Nanjangud and Founder of Chiranjivi Yoga Kendra, Vidyaranyapuram Dr. A.S. Chandrashekhar gave lecture on topics ‘Fundamental Principals of Yoga’ and ‘Yoga for Knowledge and Life Style Management’ respectively.

Yoga Instructors demonstrated and led the group of participants in various yoga poses.

AYUSH Department staff were present at the training programme.

