Natl. Education Policy-2019 to provide Foundational Literacy and Numeracy for all by 2025

March 10, 2020

Faculty Development Programme on NEP-2019 held

Mysore/Mysuru: The Draft National Education Policy-2019 (NEP-2019) is out in the public domain. Drawing inputs from the T.S.R. Subramanian Committee Report and the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), the K. Kasturirangan Committee has produced the policy document. Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog or the National Education Commission, an apex body, has been constituted and chaired by the Prime Minister and comprises eminent educationists, researchers, Union Ministers, nominees of Chief Ministers of States and eminent professionals from various fields.

NEP-2019 envisions an India-centred education system that contributes directly to transforming our nation sustainably into an equitable and vibrant knowledge society, by providing high quality education to all.

The Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of SBRR Mahajana First Grade College, Mysuru, had organised a one-day Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on National Education Policy-2019 at the Tourism Auditorium of SBRR Pooja Bhagavat PG Centre, KRS Road, Mysuru, recently.

Atul Bengeri, Chief Learning Influencer and Director, Acumen Today, Pune, who was invited to speak on NEP-2019, said the policy aims at transforming curriculum and pedagogy by 2022 and universalising the pre-primary education by 2025 thereby providing foundational literacy and numeracy for all by 2025.

The policy proposes three types of Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs): Research Universities, Teaching Universities and Autonomous Degree Granting Colleges which aims to provide autonomy to all higher educational institutions. The higher educational institutions will be governed by Independent Boards with complete academic and administrative autonomy.

Highlighting the importance of NEP, Atul Bengeri called upon the Institution authorities and faculty members to implement and adopt systematic education policy, which is essential for offering School and College education in a country. Different countries use different education systems with different stages at School and College levels.

He emphasised on various policies proposed in the draft with special reference to higher education section and compared them with the previous policies.

His analysis also compared the possible effects of NEP-2019 on private and public HEIs in terms of facilities and restrictions. The strength and weakness of the new policy are identified with respect to various stakeholders and appropriate suggestions are made to realise the policy and make it defect-free and effective from a public point of reference and for the prosperity of the country.

Two sessions were held to transact the theme: Session 1 focused on National Education Policy-2019 and Session 2 dealt with Teacher Training. Interaction session was also held at the end of each session. In the Panel Discussion, review on FDP and suggestions for reforms at all levels of education from School to higher education, such as focus on early childhood care, reform on the current exam system, strengthening teacher training and restructuring the education regulatory framework were addressed.

T. Muralidhar Bhagavat, President, Mahajana Education Society (MES) presided. Dr. T. Vijayalakshmi Muralidhar, Honorary Secretary, MES, B.S. Ravikumar, Vice-President, MES, R. Rajesh, Governing Council Member and faculty of both UG and PG courses, participated in the programme. SBRR Mahajana First Grade College CEO and Academic Advisor Dr. S.R. Ramesh, Mahajana PG Centre Director Dr. C.K. Renukarya, Commander Sathish, Director of Tourism and Hospitality Department, Mahajana First Grade College Vice-Principal B.R. Jayakumari and Faculty Members from different streams from UG and PG of the Institution were present. FDP Programme Coordinator M.S. Rashmi Urs welcomed. IQAC Convener S. Shyla proposed a vote of thanks.

