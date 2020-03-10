Suicide over alleged harassment by husband: Minister orders suspension of Assistant Child Project Officer
Suicide over alleged harassment by husband: Minister orders suspension of Assistant Child Project Officer

March 10, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Women and Child Development Shashikala Annasaheb Jolle has ordered the suspension of Venkatappa, Assistant Child Project Officer, T-Narasipur and husband of deceased Nagaveni, who breathed her last yesterday morning. Nagaveni was battling for life for six days following a suicide attempt over alleged harassment by her husband Venkatappa.

Nagaveni (41), had attempted suicide on Mar. 3 over alleged harassment meted out by her husband and was admitted to a private hospital in city in an unconscious state, where she breathed her last in the early hours of yesterday.

Nagaveni’s father T. Thimmaiah had also lodged a complaint at Jayapura Police Station stating that his son-in-law Venkatappa used to come home drunk everyday, harass Nagaveni both physically and mentally besides threatening her with life. 

Thimmaiah has also stated that Nagaveni had not attempted suicide and it was Venkatappa, who had assaulted and hanged Nagaveni.

Following the charges against Venkatappa, the Minister has ordered his suspension.

