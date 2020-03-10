Losar festival concludes amidst Corona scare

March 10, 2020

Bylakuppe: In spite of the coronavirus scare gripping the nation, the last day ceremony (15th day) of Tibetan New Year ‘Losar’ of the Tibetan calendar of Iron Mouse year 2147, was celebrated vibrantly at Namdroling Nyingmapa Monastery, the Golden Temple at Bylakuppe, with all the necessary measures in place as directed by the State and Central Governments.

The Buddhist monks unfurled massive Thangkha (Scroll painting) of Buddha Amitayus (The Buddha of Long Life).

The main attraction of the Thangkha Scroll painting is that the scroll is hand-made, which measures 250 feet in width and 200 feet in length.

This was created in 2002 and it’s unfurled every year in the GoldenTemple on the final day of Tibetan New Year at 7 am for 30 minutes for the monks and devotees to offer their prayers.

A traditional Tibetan music is played in background after the prayer. This is followed by the majestic ‘Cham Dance’ (Lama dance) by the monks of Namdroling Monastery.

The closing ceremony was performed by lighting of ghee lamps. Compared to previous years, this year, the devotes and monks from outside States were far less in number for the Losar festival because of Coronavirus scare, according to a press release from Khenpo Dawa Tsering, General Secretary, Nam-droling Monastery, Bylakuppe.

‘Refrain from visiting Temple if you have symptoms’

In the wake of the current outbreak of coronavirus across the world including many States in the country, the Namdroling Nyingmapa Monastery (The Golden Temple), in a press release, has urged tourists and visitors showing symptoms of flu, cough and fever to stay at home and seek medical help. Such tourists are requested to refrain from visiting the Temple. It has also requested the people of Tibetan settlement to stay at home and seek medical help immediately in case they are suffering from cold and avoid taking part in big events or visiting crowded places.

“We, at the Monastery, will follow the directions of the State and Central Governments of India with regard to this matter,” the release said.

