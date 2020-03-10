Zoo subway works on schedule

March 10, 2020

Road above subway to be open for traffic by March end; Subway to be completed by June

Mysore/Mysuru: The subway works taken up from Mysuru Zoo parking lot to the Zoo entrance gate is going on at a brisk pace and the Zoo Road is expected to be thrown open from this month end.

The subway works, taken up at a cost of Rs. 17.5 crore, began on Jan. 16 and the tender for the works was awarded to Vinyas Builders of Bengaluru. Though the completion time is five-and-a-half-months, the authorities have given a deadline of March end to complete the ground works so that the Zoo road, that has been closed for traffic could be opened.

There was a delay in the ground works as a water pipeline was obstructing the works. The pipeline has been lifted above the ground level and the floor concrete works are completed.

Sources said that the ground works would be completed soon and the Zoo Road would be opened for traffic by this month (March) end.

The subway will be 24 meters in length, 11.5 mts wide and 10 ft. tall. A total of 13 ft. deep trench was dug up. The exit gate of the Zoo is closed and a temporary exit gate has been opened near the Giraffe enclosure. Similarly, a temporary gate for the parking lot is also opened to enable tourist vehicles to enter and exit the parking lot.

The construction work of the subway was taken up to enable visitors and tourists to cross the Shalivahana Road (road in front of the Zoo) from the parking lot which usually witnesses heavy traffic throughout the day.

