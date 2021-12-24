National Consumer Day today: Time for Introspection

December 24, 2021

By Bhamy V. Shenoy

To promote consumer rights and responsibilities, there are two occasions to celebrate — on March 15 is World Consumer Day (WCD) and on December 24 is National Consumer Day (NCD). Despite ample opportunities provided by these two celebrations over the years, consumer movement in Mysuru has made little progress. One can even argue that it is dormant today.

Let us use this year to introspect why we the people have failed to usher in a consumer rights revolution as intended by our Parliament when they adapted path-breaking Consumer Protection Act (COPRA) in 1986.

The theme of this year’s NCD is “Consumer – Know Your Rights.” Let us do some introspection on who in Mysuru are in a position to educate consumers of all kinds — poor or rich, literate or illiterate, professionals or blue collar workers, men or women, teachers or students. Every one is a consumer and every one has suffered or cheated while buying goods or services — private or Government. Still in 2021 only about 315 have complained to consumer courts. To most Mysureans, COPRA which was amended extensively with many outstanding features in 2019 is unknown.

Several consumer-friendly features of COPRA are: resolution of complaints in less than 90 days, submitting complaint on plain paper, no need of a lawyer, no fees till claimed compensation exceeds Rs. 15 lakh, manufactures responsible for product liability, filing complaints electronically, alternate resolution mechanism through mediation, action against unfair trade practices and misleading advertisements, and providing consumer protection while purchasing online. But how many of us know about these? Equally important, how many know how consumer courts have been functioning?

According to the latest statistics available (Nov. 2021), out of 31 District Consumer Commissions, six did not have Presidents. Only 24% of complaints filed were resolved in mandated time limit by District Commissions while it was only 21% at State Commission. Of course situation at civil and criminal courts is even worse. But Consumer Courts are expected to function much better with minimum hassle. Why have we not agitated which is our responsibility demanding efficient operation?

Let us now look at different stakeholders who could have contributed to promote vibrant consumer movement. District Consumer Commission (DCC) could have regularly given press note on its functioning. DCC should publicise some of their path-breaking judgements where they were able to help the consumers. It could have written articles to educate consumer on their rights and responsibilities. Only time we hear about Consumer Courts is during celebrations of WCDs and NCDs where the Presidents are invited as chief guests.

COPRA is taught as a subject to all students in Commerce and Law Colleges. At one time there were consumer protection clubs in some schools and colleges. MGP’s activists C.V. Nagaraj has given thousands of food adulteration demonstration at these schools and colleges. But how many Law Colleges and Commerce Colleges have taken time and made efforts to survey the consumer problems and educate them on the use of COPRA? Under NEP, community involvement and social responsibility are expected to be stressed as much as lectures. Let us hope, our teachers will train themselves and take their responsibility seriously.

There are thousands of retired professionals in Mysuru. Do they feel they need to join some NGOs or in their own individual capacity take time to get involved in consumer movement? Three outstanding such retired professionals who contributed to such efforts were late Dr. H.A.B. Parpia (former CFTRI Director), late Prof. Ananthaswamy (retired Principal of Engineering College) and late D.K. Ranganathan (retired Railway staff). All these pioneers were responsible for the success of MGP. It is not necessary that one should be a professional to get involved in social movement. Every one retired or not retired should take some time to get involved. For democracy to succeed, eternal vigilance is the price we have to pay by involving in socially relevant projects.

Finally those activists who take responsibilities as office-bearers in managing NGOs, especially the one dealing with consumer protection have special responsibility. Once an NGO gets high recognition and credibility, some activists even when they do not have genuine interest or capability, try to get elected just for the sake of position or to promote their own agendas. In such events there is no use blaming them. It is the responsibility of other members to ensure that only the qualified members with capability get elected. This is also the tragedy of our political system. If we have corrupt leaders, it is because we the people have failed to get involved to develop vibrant democratic institutions.

In conclusion, one way to promote vibrant consumer movement is for all of us to get involved by joining any well-established Consumer Protection NGO of the city. Let us not forget the aphorism that it is only the busy people who have the time.