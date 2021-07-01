National Doctors Day celebrated in city

July 1, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Blood donation and felicitation of doctors marked National Doctors’ Day celebrations in city this morning.

K.R. Hospital: A total of 15 doctors serving in Hospitals and Institutions coming under Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI) were felicitated at a programme organised under the aegis of Resident Doctors Association in association with Lions Club of Vaidyas and a few other organisations in K.R. Hospital premises. Over 35 doctors, PG students and other members from the medical fraternity donated blood on the occasion and several saplings were planted in K.R. Hospital premises as part of World Environment Day, which was also celebrated.

The Resident Doctors Association, led by its President Dr. Shivanand, presented a memorandum to MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, urging the Government to take stringent measures for stopping assaults on doctors.

MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy, Dr. Virupaksha, Dr. Manjunath of K.R. Hospital Blood Bank, Lions Club of Vaidyas President D.T. Prakash and others were present.

Picture shows a volunteer donating blood at K.R. Hospital this morning as MMC&RI Dean and Director Dr. C.P. Nanjaraj, K.R. Hospital Blood Bank’s Dr. Manjunath, Lions Club of Vaidyas President D.T. Prakash, Resident Doctors’ Association President Dr. Shivanand, MMC&RI Principal Dr. K.R. Dakshayini, K.R. Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr. B.L. Nanjundaswamy and others look on.

Suyog Hospital: Four doctors were felicitated at the Doctors Day programme organised at Suyog Hospital in Ramakrishnanagar here this morning.

Dr. Virupaksha of Mysuru, Dr. Puttaswamy Gowda of Mandya, Dr. Malegowda of ESI Hospital, Mysuru and Dr. Manjunath of K.R. Hospital were the ones who were felicitated.

Suyog Hospital Founder Dr. S.P. Yoganna, Hospital staff Dr. Madan, Arun and Anand, activist Prof. K.S. Bhagavan and others were present.

City BJP Office: Floral tributes to the portrait of Dr. Bidhan Chandra Roy (Dr. B.C. Roy) marked Doctors Day celebration at City BJP Office on Devaparthiva Road in Chamarajapuram this morning. National Press Day was also celebrated on the occasion.

Speaking after inaugurating the programme, MLA L. Nagendra said that Doctors, other medical staff and Journalists are a vital part of the society and wished them more success in their profession.

MyLAC Chairman N.V. Phaneesh, KEA Chairman Hemanth Kumar Gowda, BJP Spokesperson M.G. Mahesh, BJP Medical Cell office-bearer Dr. Ravindra, MUDA member Lakshmi Devi, party leader Renuka Raj and others were present.