National Farmers’ Day: Farmers groomed on agricultural implements

December 23, 2019

Mysuru: Marking National Farmers’ Day commemorating birth anniversary of former PM late Chaudhary Charan Singh, Zilla Panchayat, Department of Agriculture and other organisations had organised a workshop on ‘Quality of agricultural implements’ at Curzon Park this morning.

About 100 farmers participated in the workshop who were groomed on agricultural implements and marketing of these implements. Inaugurating the programme ZP President Parimala Shyam observed that the recent floods had badly hit agricultural crops driving farmers to desperation. However she advised farmers not to lose confidence.

Addressing farmers, Agriculture Scientist Dr. Arun Balamatti opined that agricultural yield should be expected in proportion to the capacity and fertility of the soil. He maintained that failure would be imminent if the expectation is disproportionate. He pointed out that farmers should assess their economic status, judge the condition of soil and take up agriculture with a scientific approach. He also stressed the importance of market demand before deciding on which crop should be grown. He asked farmers to ensure supply of seeds and fertilizer on time to plan the agricultural process properly.

ZP CEO K. Jyothi presided. ADC Poornima, ZP Vice-President Gowramma Somashekar, Dist. Krishik Samaj President Kalmalli Shivakumar, Horticulture Department Deputy Director K. Rudresh, Agriculture Department Joint Director Dr. M. Mahanteshappa and Dy. Director (Mandya) Ramakrishna were present.

