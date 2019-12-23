Replica of Seven Wonders of the World

December 23, 2019

Cake Show by Dolphin at Gruha Shobhe

Mysuru: Gruha Shobhe, the living style expo which began on Dec. 20 at Maharaja’s College Grounds, has some unique cakes on display by Dolphin Bakes N Ice Creams this time apart from the regular electronics and other household items like Solar products, water purifiers, power savers, refrigerators, washing machines, kitchen equipment etc.

Being the 10th edition of the Cake Show by Dolphin, they have created the replicas of the Seven Wonders of the World. The cake replicas on display are: Petra in Jordan (600 kg, 5.5 ft height x 10 ft length x 4 ft breadth), The Great Wall of China (750 kg, 5 ft height x 12 ft length x 4 ft breadth), Chichen Itza, Mexico (800 kg, 5 ft height x 8 ft length x 8 ft breadth), Taj Mahal (1,750 kg, 7 ft height, 16 ft length x 16 ft breadth), Christ, The Redeemer Statue at Brazil (750 kg, 9.5 ft height x 8 ft length x 4 ft breadth), Machu Picchu at Peru (500 kg, 4.5 ft height x 10 ft length x 6 ft breadth) and The Colosseum in Italy (300 kg, 5 ft height x 10 ft length x 6 ft breadth).

Gruha Shobhe, which also has various food stalls and an amusement place for children, will be open to public from 11 am to 9 pm till Dec. 29. Entry fee is Rs. 30 and parking is free.

