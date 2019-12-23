New-model ration cards to be introduced in State
New-model ration cards to be introduced in State

December 23, 2019

December 23, 2019

New Delhi: After ‘One Nation-One Tax’ initiative of GST (Goods and Services Tax), the BJP headed NDA Government has now come up with the idea of ‘One Nation – One Ration Card’, for which it has developed a new model card. 

The Centre will be implementing this new initiative on a pilot basis in six States, including Karnataka, on Jan.1, 2020.

The initiative enables a ration card holder in one State to buy rations  under the Public Distribution System (PDS) in an another State with the help of this new card. 

This facility will be of great help to a family or a person shifting location to another State. The idea behind this initiative is that no poor person or family should be deprived of ration, for want of a ration card of that particular State. 

Apart from this, the new initiative will also help in weeding out fake BPL Card holders. The new initiative is being implemented through IMPDS (Integrated Management of Public Distribution System), an online Data Base.

