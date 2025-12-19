National Herald case: Congress workers’ bid to lay siege to BJP office foiled
National Herald case: Congress workers’ bid to lay siege to BJP office foiled

December 19, 2025

Mysore/Mysuru: Members of District and City Congress Committee staged a protest in front of Ramaswamy Circle against BJP, accusing the Central Government of misusing probe agencies, after a Delhi Court refused to take cognisance of money laundering charges made by Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress leaders and MPs Sonia Gandhi and her son Rahul Gandhi in the National Herald case, this morning.

The Congress party workers, who took out a protest march from Ramaswamy Circle also tried to lay a siege on Mysuru City and District BJP office in Chamarajapuram but were stopped by the Police near Gita Road junction.

 However, a few of Congress workers managed to force through the barricades but the Police managed to stop them near the Sri Rama Temple located close to the BJP office. They took all the protestors into preventive custody.

