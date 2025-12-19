Feeding pigeons in public attracts punitive action

December 19, 2025

Health and Family Welfare Minister announces regulatory guidelines; levying of fine, six-month jail sentence for guilty

Bengaluru: Henceforth, if you feed pigeons in public places, be ready to cough up the fine amount and serve the jail sentence.

The State Health and Family Welfare Department, has drafted guidelines to regulate the practice of feeding pigeons in public places. Any violation of norms, will be taken into cognisance with utmost seriousness and a case will be booked under Sections 270, 271 and 272 under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The guilty will be liable to pay the fine and face punitive action, serving imprisonment up to six months.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, has shared on his ‘X’ handle, how the pigeon droppings is causing infection and respiratory related health issues among vulnerable persons. The increase in number of bird lovers feeding pigeons in public places, has added to the surge in number of pigeons. On the flip side, people are feeling inconvenienced, due to unhygienic atmosphere, taking a toll on their health. Taking a serious note of the same, State Health and Family Welfare Department has introduced new guidelines to regulate the activity.

This follows, a letter written by former Law Minister and Rajajinagar MLA S. Suresh Kumar to the Commissioner of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) on Nov. 3 this year, flagging health concerns. The Health Minister and Principal Secretary of Health Department, had found substance in the views expressed by Suresh Kumar, during the winter session of State Legislature at Belagavi, assuring to issue an order in this regard.

It may be mentioned that, several of the organisations in Mysuru, especially State BJP OBC Morcha President R. Raghu (Kautilya), had spearheaded the cause, forcing the District Administration to ban the practice of feeding pigeons in front of the North Gate of Mysore Palace, near Kote Anjaneyaswamy Temple.